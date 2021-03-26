KEWASKUM — Developer Kilo Tango is almost ready to get shovels in the ground on a residential development in the village, as the firm is approaching the final approval it requires for a plan to build duplexes along Prospect Drive.
The Plan Commission on Tuesday took action to recommend two items related to the development. First the commission voted in support of rezoning the property from light industrial to residential, to permit duplexes. The second action gave commission approval to a certified survey map, which will divide the property into five lots, each about 17,284 square feet.
The commission’s approval means both items will go to the Village Board for final approvals. That is scheduled for April 5.
“Our process for a rezone and subdivisions is the Plan Commission, and then the Village Board,” Village Administrator Matt Heiser said.
Several months ago, Kilo Tango and Kewaskum finalized a developer’s agreement in which the developer guaranteed $2.7 million in development at the location by the end of 2022.
“They are anxious to get things moving,” Heiser said. “Now that the weather has warmed up and the frost is out of the ground, I would expect (progress) very soon.”
The property is within TID 3, a tax incremental financing district Kewaskum created over the last few months with land removed from its already existing TID 2. The 2.4-acre Kilo Tango property slated for the duplexes was the land removed from TID 2, which was declared distressed some years ago.
Tax incremental finance districts are areas in which properties are removed from normal tax rolls. The monies that would normally be paid to property taxes for the parcels — to municipalities, school districts and other taxing authorities — are instead kept within the district for improvements.
Municipalities often borrow for a TID to provide developer incentives or install infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer, and then use TID money collected to pay that debt over the district’s lifetime. There are time limits imposed on how long a TID may exist.
TID 2 was declared distressed because the property within it had not been developed enough to create the new value and tax increment needed to pay off the money which had been invested in the district. With TID 3 set up adjacent to it, the village has taken the needed actions to allow any excess increment from the new district and the Kilo Tango development to help balance the books of the other.