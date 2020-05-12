TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The Kiltie Drive-In had to close its windows on Saturday due to customers not following proper social distancing guidelines while trying to order their food, a post on their Facebook page states.
“We are sorry to out potential customers tonight, but because our customers during dinner hour and recently were NOT respecting the governor’s orders about social distancing, we CHOSE to close tonight,” the Saturday night post states.
The Kiltie Drive-In is a Lake Country staple that opened for the season on May 4.
The post stated too many people were leaving their vehicles and socializing with other people, as well as not staying in their cars when they came to order.
“We are doing our best to follow the Governor’s orders,” the post states. “We want to stay open all summer.”
Kiltie carhops will be wearing masks and gloves and the employees inside will be doing their best to also stay protected, the post states.
“We can ONLY stay open to service you, if everyone remains in their vehicles,” the post states.
The Kiltie was open the next day for Mother’s Day.