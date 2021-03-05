MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced it will donate $250,000 to the Milwaukee Public Museum to support the extension of “Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays,” offering free museum access on the first Thursday of the month to all visitors.
The first Thank You Thursday of 2021 will take place on March 18. The museum reopened to visitors on Thursday.
According to Thursday’s announcement, since the launch of Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays in 2015, nearly 190,000 guests have been granted free admission to the museum.
As part of its reopening, the museum will have several health and safety measures in place for visitors, including online ticketing to ensure social distancing and limiting of capacity levels. For more information on safety measures, please visit mpm.edu/COVID.
Since its founding, Kohl’s has given more than $785 million to support communities across the country.