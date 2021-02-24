MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced on Tuesday that it has made a $400,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee to support the services the organization provides.
According to a press release, Kohl’s gift will primarily be used to help local families get the tools required for virtual learning, like WiFi-enabled computers that allow children to access curated content on the Boys and Girls Clubs’ website, which have been in high demand since the pandemic started.
The donation will also be used to help fund the organization’s “Inspire HOPE” program, which provides social emotional development tools for the clubs’ youth development professionals. The funds will also allow the clubs to continue operating their community meal programs at three of their sites, and will allow the clubs to buy personal protective equipment for staff at these sites.
“All of us at Kohl’s are inspired by how Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee has navigated the many challenges presented by the pandemic, and we’re proud to help the organization address the most pressing needs of Milwaukee- area families during these unprecedented times,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “The donation reflects our continued commitment to Boys and Girls Clubs at the national and local level, and Kohl’s culture of giving back to the communities we serve.”
Since Kohl’s founding, it has given more than $785 million to support local communities, including $4 million to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and $700,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.