MENOMONEE FALLS — To celebrate the holiday season, Kohl’s announced its has donated more than $5 million in grants to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country that support the retailer’s ongoing commitment to family health and wellness.
“We know that this year has been challenging for so many, including the nonprofit organizations all across the country that serve their local communities, and this holiday season we are honored to be able to celebrate those that give with all their heart,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer, in a statement. “We’re proud of our Kohl’s associates and their commitment to the communities they serve, and thank them for their many efforts to inspire and empower families by giving back.”
Through Kohl’s A Community with Heart program, Kohl’s associates nationwide nominated and identified local nonprofits that make a difference for families in their communities to be surprised with a grant from Kohl’s. The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable organizations nationwide that improve the health and wellness of families.
More than 100 nonprofits across 49 states will receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. Benefiting organizations include local chapters of Alliance for a Healthier Generation, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Health, and National Park Foundation, as well as local hospitals and food banks across the country.