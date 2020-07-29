MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s has joined the growing list of retailers who will not be open on Thanksgiving this year.
The Menomonee Falls-based retailer made the announcement Tuesday, saying it expects people to shop earlier this year.
“The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl's at our best throughout the holidays.”
Kohl’s said in the announcement it anticipates people wanting to shop earlier for deals as they focus on safety and convenience.
Customers can still shop Thanksgiving Day on Kohl’s.com and the company’s app.
More information on Kohl’s holiday hours will be shared at a later date.