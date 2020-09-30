MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced an expanded partnership with Lauren Conrad on Tuesday to include Lauren Conrad Beauty, a new line of clean skincare and cosmetics. It will be available in select Kohl’s stores and on Kohls.com beginning Oct. 9.
“Beauty is something I’ve always had a passion for and this launch was especially exciting for me as it’s my first beauty collection, born from my desire for clean beauty products with recyclable packaging that make you look great and feel confident,” Conrad said in a statement.
The line of products is vegan and ethically sourced, according to the announcement.
“We believe that beauty is a strategic area of growth for Kohl’s, and we see a tremendous opportunity ahead, as consumers are investing in clean ingredients and beautiful products that bring a seamless sense of joy and self-expression to their new routines,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer.