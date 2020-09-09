MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s wants to reward loyal customers with more Kohl’s Cash and will do so with a new program announced Tuesday.
The simplified loyalty program from Kohl’s will offer customers the ability to earn more Kohl’s Cash coupons, every day, on every purchase. It replaces the Yes2You Rewards loyalty program.
According to the announcement, starting Tuesday, customers who enroll in Kohl’s Rewards, a free, tender-agnostic loyalty program, will earn 5% Kohl’s Cash every day no matter when or how they choose to shop, as well as personalized deals and perks throughout the year, and a special birthday gift.
“We will maximize value for our Kohl’s customers nationwide with the launch of Kohl’s Rewards by rewarding them with more Kohl’s Cash every day,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “Kohl’s has always been synonymous with value — and over the last decade we’ve built one of retail’s leading loyalty programs, a critical element in delivering an outstanding experience for our customers. Following a successful pilot that resonated so well with our customers, we are excited about this next evolution of loyalty at Kohl’s. It’s unlike any other program, benefitting every rewards member — whether they are just getting to know us or shopped with us for years.”
Before launching the new loyalty program nationwide, Kohl’s piloted Kohl’s Rewards in 13 markets, and the company says it was met with a strong response from customers.
To learn more about Kohl’s Rewards, go to www.kohls.com/kohlsrewards.