MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s will be selling Cole Haan brand items in some of its stores and online beginning in the spring.
Some styles of Cole Haan that will be offered include lightweight Zerogrand oxfords, casual loafers and flexible knit sneakers for men and women.
“We’ve seen tremendous opportunity around what’s happening in the active and casual space, and we’re thrilled to introduce Cole Haan, a brand that’s leading in the market by infusing nearly a century of craft with innovative performance features making its products ideal for modern active lifestyles. Cole Haan will complement our current assortment of top national brands,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer.
The Kohl’s assortment of Cole Haan footwear will include styles across all categories, including casual, sport, dress, and seasonal, with an emphasis on innovative casual lifestyle products.
The brand will be available in 200 stores starting in spring of 2021.
“We are delighted to partner with Kohl’s to expand our reach and introduce Cole Haan to their millions of customers across the country,” said David Maddocks, brand president of Cole Haan. “As a leader in national brands, as well as innovation, customer service and technology, Kohl’s is an incredible retail partner for our casual lifestyle assortment. We see this partnership as an excellent way to increase the accessibility of the Cole Haan brand.”