MENOMONEE FALLS — With more people increasingly wearing comfortable and casual clothing, Kohl’s announced it has created a private label specialty brand that is a blend of athletic and leisure clothing, dubbed “athleisure.”
FLX will be available in select stores and online at Kohls.com beginning March 2021. According to the announcement, FLX, pronounced “flex,” is a modern athleisure brand featuring active separates made with high-quality performance fabrics and functional details. In addition to a year-round collection of core apparel — including bottoms, shorts and tees — the brand assortment will have items, including fleece, jackets and layering pieces.
“As customers have been increasingly shopping for a more comfortable and casual lifestyle, Kohl’s identified a plan to more aggressively serve as the most trusted retailer of choice in these categories. With an emphasis on high-quality athleisure, FLX fills a white space in our current private brand portfolio and will be a great answer to these growing consumer trends,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer.
The line will include pieces for men and women and will also be available in plus and big & tall sizes. The entire FLX collection was made using sustainable methods and materials.
The retailer also said as its active business continues to grow, it has increased square footage of the area dedicated to active by 25% in about 160 of its stores and has launched Adidas shop-inshops in 175 stores nationally.