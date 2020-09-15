MENOMONEE FALLS — In a financial disclosure document filed Tuesday, Kohl’s says it has reduced its corporate positions by about 15% in response to poor sales during the coronavirus pandemic.
The document says Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corporation “took various actions to further align its cost base in response to the business impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic” on Tuesday.
The document goes on to say that Kohl’s expects these reductions to save the retailer about $65 million on an annualized basis. In addition, Kohl’s expects pre-tax costs of approximately $23 million for these actions, the majority of which will be recorded in the third quarter of 2020.
When combined with Kohl’s February 2020 restructuring actions, it expects expense savings generated of more than $100 million on an annualized basis, according to the document.