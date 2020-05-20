MENOMONEE FALLS — The first fiscal quarter for retailer Kohl’s Corp. was very bleak with the company saying it lost $541 million.
On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls-based company said it had a loss of $3.50.
“We entered the year in a strong financial position and our business was tracking to our expectations prior to the onset of the crisis,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, on Tuesday. “We immediately responded with actions to protect the health and safety of our associates and customers and to preserve our financial position. ... Our actions to manage cash outflow and increase liquidity have been instrumental in enhancing our position to navigate this crisis, and we believe our history of prudent capital management will continue to serve us well.”
The department store operator posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period. Kohl’s shares have fallen 63% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has dropped nearly 9%. The stock has declined 70% in the last 12 months.
“We have begun the rebuilding process, recently reopening about 50% of our stores across the country. In doing so, we have taken special care to equip our stores with the latest health and safety measures as we welcome back our associates and customers,” Gass said. “As we look ahead, we know this experience will have a lasting impact to customer behavior and the retail landscape, and we are evolving our strategies to ensure our relevance and to capture market share.”