MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced on Thursday that it is now offering Cole Haan, the popular brand of American footwear shoes, at 200 of its stores and on its website.
According to a press release, the styles that will be offered at the department store chain include things like leather loafers and Cole Haan’s proprietary Stitchlite oxfords and sneakers, as well as more seasonal footwear like waterproof boots and summer sandals.
“We know our customers are looking for versatile apparel and footwear to fit today’s active and casual lifestyle, so the introduction of Cole Haan, with the brand’s effortless and timeless style, is the perfect addition to our already strong assortment,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “As we continue to evolve our brand portfolio to deliver on our long-term strategy, Cole Haan is a great example of the aspirational yet accessible offering that will excite our current customers and attract new customers to Kohl’s as well.”