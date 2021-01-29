MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced Thursday that it received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, earning the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.
The CEI is the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, and Kohl’s joins the ranks of more than 760 major U.S. companies that also earned top marks this year, according to the announcement.
“As a company that is committed to empowering all families through equity, diversity and inclusion, Kohl’s is proud to once again receive a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index,” said Marc Chini, Kohl’s chief people officer. “Being recognized among the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality demonstrates Kohl’s commitment to creating a culture of belonging and inclusivity for our associates.”
The CEI rates U.S. businesses on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories: non-discrimination policies; employment benefits; organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion; public commitment to LGBTQ equality; and responsible citizenship.