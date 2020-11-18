MENOMONEE FALLS — The pandemic continues to deal a significant financial blow to Kohl’s Corp., which reported Tuesday a thirdquarter loss of $12 million.
On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 1 cent per share.
The department store operator posted revenue of $3.98 billion in the period. Kohl’s shares have decreased 49% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 12%. The stock has fallen 55% in the last 12 months.
Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said she is proud of the company and its third quarter results exceeded their expectations with “significant sequential sales and profitability improvement.”
“Digital sales growth remained strong and our actions to improve our gross margin showed great progress. We also further strengthened our financial position and fully repaid our revolver during the period, which underscores the solid cash flow generation of our business,” Gass said. She added that Kohl’s is entering the holiday season well-positioned and is ready to serve customers with more omnichannel conveniences.
“As we look ahead, we are incredibly focused on executing against our new strategic framework, which represents our greatest opportunity to drive longterm sales and profit growth and create shareholder value in the coming years,” Gass said. “In addition, through disciplined capital management we plan to reinstate a dividend during the first half of 2021.”