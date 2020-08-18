MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s Corp. beat Wall Street expectations for the second quarter with a posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, as well as a profit of 30 cents per share.
The Menomonee Falls-based retailer shared the news Tuesday, saying it made “significant progress in rebuilding” its business.
During the second quarter, losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.
Overall, Tuesday’s financial report from Kohl’s topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.
Kohl’s shares have dropped 54% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen almost 5%. The stock has decreased 47% in the last 12 months.
“Our organization continues to navigate through a period of extraordinary change and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 crisis. During the second quarter we made significant progress in rebuilding our business. We reopened all of our stores with new safety and operating procedures, accelerated digital growth, and showed great discipline in managing inventory and expenses meaningfully lower. In doing so, we generated positive operating cash flow and further enhanced our financial position,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer.
She said Kohl’s is planning for the crisis to continue to affect it in the near-term.
“We are well-positioned to capitalize on evolving customer behaviors and the retail industry disruption, which we believe will drive long-term growth and increased market share,” Gass said.
Also contributing: The Associated Press