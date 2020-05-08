MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s is starting to open its retail locations in certain states, with stores in 10 more states being allowed to open Monday. It also opened stores in four states earlier in the week.
Beginning Monday, Kohl’s will welcome customers and associates back to all stores in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, and Texas, as well as the majority of its stores in Florida and Tennessee. This past Monday, Kohl’s reopened stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah.
“As we all adjust to a new normal, we will continue to provide the easy and efficient store experience that Kohl’s customers love, while implementing many new rigorous procedures that prioritize the safety of our associates and customers,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a Thursday statement.
In preparation for a safe reopening, the company has made significant enhancements to the store environment and operations to prioritize the health and safety of Kohl’s customers and associates, according to the announcement, which include limited store hours, social distancing measures, and numerous cleaning and sanitization measures, as well as wellness and temperature checks, safety training and the use of masks and gloves for associates.
“We are taking an informed, measured approach based on a number of factors to reopen our stores on a phased timeline, with about 25% of our stores open by next week. As we reopen and operate in a new environment, I want to thank our associates and customers for their ongoing loyalty and support. We’re thrilled to have you back,” Gass said.
The company will continue to take an informed approach around where and how to reopen stores by assessing several factors, including the guidance of government officials, health data, store readiness, and consumer sentiment.