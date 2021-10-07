MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s has formed another partnership with a nonprofit, which will expand the retailer’s ongoing commitment to health and wellness, according to a Wednesday news release.
The new national nonprofit partnership is with with NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Kohl’s is donating $2 million over two years to NAMI, which the organization will use to refresh its support group model, according to the release.
With the money received from Kohl’s, NAMI will expand its support groups to reach additional people and serve more diverse communities, rolling out virtually in communities across the United States. The programming will be enhanced to include new trauma-informed, crosscultural training and materials to better support those whose mental health has been impacted by trauma, including the impacts of COVID-19 and economic uncertainty, according to the announcement.
“We’re confident that our new partnership with NAMI will make a positive impact in the lives of countless families across the country who are affected by mental illness,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “We see this relationship as a natural extension of our long-standing commitment to healthy families and an important part of our continued focus on health and holistic well-being.”