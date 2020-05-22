MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced that 34 of its Wisconsin stores will open their doors once again to customers at 11 a.m. today.
Seven stores in areas with local stay-at-home orders will remain closed in Madison, Appleton, Darboy and Janesville. They will remain closed until Tuesday in accordance with local guidelines.
According to the retailer, there have been significant enhancements made to the store environment and to operations in order to “prioritize the health and safety of Kohl’s customers and associates.”
Kohl’s will continue to provide its limited-contact drive-up service offering customers the opportunity to order on Kohls.com and pick up items at their local store for free without having to leave their car.
Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage six feet of social distancing. With stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry.
A greeter will be stationed at the front of the store to welcome customers, sanitize carts between each use and limit occupancy, as appropriate.
Stores will also now only be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.