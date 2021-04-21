Kohl’s to sell Tommy Hilfiger men’s sportswear nationwide in stores, online

MENOMONEE FALLS — A top name in fashion will soon be found on the racks of Kohl’s stores across the country — Tommy Hilfiger.
The iconic American designer will have items from his men’s sportswear collection sold at more than 600 Kohl’s stores in the USA and an expanded assortment on Kohls.com this fall.
“We are excited to partner with Tommy Hilfiger, one of the world’s most recognizable designer lifestyle brands, to bring their iconic assortment of casual essentials to our 65 million customers nationwide,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “Known for seamlessly blending premium styling, quality and value, the Tommy Hilfiger brand brings consumers aspirational and accessible apparel designed for everyday wear. The addition of Tommy Hilfiger further supports our continued work to evolve our brand portfolio to increase our relevancy with our loyal customers and bring new customers to Kohl’s.”
According to Tuesday’s announcement, the partnership between Kohl’s and Tommy Hilfiger will help the clothes designer build its brand domestically through the Menomonee Falls-based retailer with its nationwide footprint and digital presence.
Tommy Hilfiger joins a growing list of new brands offered at Kohl’s, including Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Eddie Bauer, Lands’ End, Sephora, and TOMS.
“Kohl’s continues to foster partnerships with key national brands that further accelerate the company’s position as the leading destination for the active and casual lifestyle supported by an unmatched portfolio of aspirational and accessible brands for the entire family,” according to the press release.