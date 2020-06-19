Kohl’s unveils Little Golden Books collection for charity

MENOMONEE FALLS — The latest collection of plush animals and books to support Kohl’s Cares features everyone’s favorite Little Golden Books.
One hundred percent of net profits from the Kohl’s Cares summer collection of books and plush animals go to nonprofits that address the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.
The new Kohl’s Cares collection includes four picture books, each featuring three Little Golden Books stories:
■ The Animal Series with coordinating Poky Puppy Plush
■ My Little… Series with coordinating Dino Plush
■ I’m A… Series with coordinating Unicorn Plush
■ How Do… Series with coordinating Lion Cub Plush Classic stories included in the collections are “The Poky Little Puppy” and “The Shy Little Kitten.” Available now for a limited time while supplies last at all Kohl’s stores nationwide and on Kohls.com, each item is priced at $5 each.