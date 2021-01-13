KOHLER — With people spending more time at home, Kohler Co. has introduced new additions to its smart home portfolio with an emphasis on personal well-being, according to an announcement.
The four new products are the Stillness Bath, Innate Intelligent Toilet, Touchless Bathroom Faucet collection, and two new products emerging from a collaboration with Phyn – KOHLER Whole Home Water Monitor Powered by Phyn, a DIY unit and a Pro version with automatic shutoff.
“As we grow our leadership in smart home innovation, our products make it possible for consumers to easily enjoy the advantages of touchless and connected experiences, without adding clutter or complexity to their spaces,” said David Kohler, president and CEO of Kohler Co., in a statement. “We believe there is a delicate balance when it comes to technology in the home – and will continue pioneering opportunities for seamless control in the bathroom and kitchen with an eye toward gracious living and well-being.”
The Stillness Bath is considered an experiential bath and draws its inspiration from Japanese forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, according to the release. Water, light, fog and aromas converge to create an immersive journey of the senses designed to relax the mind, soothe the body, and renew the spirit. The Stillness Bath fills with water from the bottom of the bath, overflowing into the Hinoki wood moat to create a soothing sound. Full spectrum lighting surrounds the bath, setting the mood, and creating a chromatherapy experience. Fog then envelopes the surface of the Stillness Bath, immersing the bather in a feeling of deep relaxation.
The Innate Intelligent Toilet includes a heated seat, auto open and close, intuitive remote, and personal bidet functionality.
The Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet offers hands-free activation for washing hands, brushing teeth, and other daily tasks.
As part of the Kohler and Phyn Partnership in 2021, Kohler will launch two cobranded products with Phyn: the KOHLER Whole Home Water Monitor Powered by Phyn, a DIY unit and a Pro version with an automatic shutoff. These products represent the company’s focus on water safety.
Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies, comprised of nearly 35,000 associates.