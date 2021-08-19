MENOMONEE FALLS - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $382 million. On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls-based company said it had profit of $2.48. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share. The department store operator posted revenue of $4.45 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 billion. Kohl's expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6.10 per share.
Kohl's shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.