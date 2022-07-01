FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021 file photo a woman arrives at a Kohl's store in West Des Moines, Iowa. Kohl's board has nixed a deal to be bought by Franchise Group, Friday, July 1, 2022, citing a poor retail environment caused by rising inflation that has consumers pulling back on spending. Wisconsin-based Kohl's was in exclusive talks with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, on a deal worth about $8 billion. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)