Kowieski starts new event, tour business

OCONOMOWOC — Last year during the hardships of the pandemic, Lou Kowieski said he wanted to create something that brought people into the community and highlighted the area’s significant history. What resulted from that drive is Kowieski’s new business, Oconomowoc Tours and Events.
The business’ first venture is historic boat tours on Lac La Belle, he said.
Kowieski, a city alderman, who moved to Oconomowoc in 1998, said the history of the area is incredible.
“(Oconomowoc) used to be known as the Newport of the west,” he said. “The people who settled here initially obviously had various backgrounds, but there was a number of people who settled in the area who had means between Montgomery Ward, John Rockwell, etc.
“They really created Oconomowoc as an event-driven destination, which we still are today.”
Kowieski said he likes showcasing the city’s history to new and existing residents.
“To turn that into a business was really exciting for me,” Kowieski said.
Currently, there is one boat tour on Lac La Belle, but Kowieski said the tour will change in coming years to give a new information along the lake in downtown Oconomowoc.
As the business continues to grow, Kowieski said he hopes to expand boat tours onto Okauchee Lake as well as laying the groundwork for a walking tour to highlight the downtown’s history as well. Kowieski said the walking tour would begin this fall. Tickets for the boat tour are $35 and run every Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weather permitting.
More information can be seen at ocontoursandevents.com.