TOWN OF ADDISON — On Friday at 5:02 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a semitractor engine compartment on fire inside a large pole shed at Kreilkamp Trucking, 6487 Highway W. The fire resulted in $1 million in damage to the shed.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Allenton Fire Department responded to the scene. The caller stated he attempted to extinguish the engine compartment fire. However, the fire grew rapidly.
The caller stated he exited the pole shed and closed the doors in an attempt to remove the oxygen source. There was nobody else inside the structure.
The shed is a 300-foot by 100-foot pole shed type building used for storing bulk products and semi-tractors. Inside the pole shed at the time of the fire were three semi-tractors, corn seed, cotton and wood shaving.
Fire personnel arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. The fire was contained to the large pole shed.
The shed and all its contents were a total loss. Estimated structure damage is approximately $1 million, not including the contents. Allenton Fire Department officials said the origin and cause of the fire is believed to be in the engine compartment of one of the semi-tractors.
Personnel from the following fire departments responded: Allenton, St. Lawrence, West Bend, Iron Ridge, Mayville, Hartford, Kewaskum, Slinger, Kohlsville, Theresa, Knowles and Lomira. WE Energies assisted on scene.