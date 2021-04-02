Kuhtz General Store joins Hartland chamber

STONE BANK — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed Kuhtz General Store as a new member recently.
Chamber Board Chair Cindy Bong of Global Financial Group, first row on the left, presents Craig Kuhtz of Kuhtz General Store with a membership plaque from the chamber. Also pictured in the front row, from left to right are: Anna Burgett, Ashley Olsen, and Savanna Bucholz. Pictured in the back row, from left to right are: chamber board members Deb Nollen of Area Welcome and a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant and Krista Morrissey of CHOICES Coaching & Consulting; Karri Krambs, Monica Cull and Royce Kuhtz.
Kuhtz General Store, W335-N6939 Stone Bank Road, is more than just a store. It is also a deli and they serve lunch, and spirits in the tavern, as well as homemade pizza and convenience items.
Kuhtz General Store can be reached at 262-966-2142.