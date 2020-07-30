Kwik Trip acquires Stop-N-Go convenience stores

LA CROSSE — Kwik Trip Inc. has expanded its reach into northern Illinois with the acquisition of Madison-based Stop-N-Go convenience stores. Stop-N-Go operates 36 convenience stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, including in Waukesha and Washington counties.
“When selecting the right buyer, it was important for us that the Stop-N-Go brand be continued. All of us at Stop-N-Go have a great deal of pride and sense of accomplishment because our efforts built a brand worthy of continuing under the new ownership of Kwik Trip,” said Andrew Bowman, CEO and owner of Stop-N-Go.
The transaction is scheduled to be completed in early December. Kwik Trip plans to continue to operate many of the acquired stores under the existing Stop-NGo banner, according to the news release. Some of the larger stores will be remodeled and rebranded as 'Kwik Trip.'
According to the announcement, by acquiring Stop-N-Go, Kwik Trip is able to grow its presence in the market, which is part of its retail growth strategy.
Stop-N-Go was founded in 1963 by Duane and Olympia Bowman.