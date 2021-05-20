LA CROSSE — As local convenience store and gas station chain Kwik Trip continues to grow its business around Wisconsin, its food production campus in La Crosse will also be increasing in size, according to a news release Wednesday.
To help with that expansion, Kwik Trip is eligible to receive up to $26 million in tax credits for job creation and investment from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Kwik Trip plans to continue to expand development and staffing of its food production and support campus in La Crosse, a project that has earned an extra $5 million in performance-based tax incentives from the WEDC.
“Kwik Trip is a Wisconsin success story,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC.
“While most of us are familiar with Kwik Trip for its retail operations, the company continues to grow its manufacturing and supply chain base in our state, which is creating hundreds of jobs and new investments even faster than anyone could have anticipated.”
Kwik Trip, which operates 456 stores in Wisconsin and creates its own line of food products, was awarded up to $21 million in tax credits in 2017 for its expansion. At that time, the company anticipated hiring at least 329 new workers and investing at least $309 million in the project, and WEDC created an Enterprise Zone to assist with that growth.
So far, the company has created 527 jobs and spent more than $230 million in capital investment.
Because Kwik Trip is exceeding the goals of its Enterprise Zone, the WEDC board recently voted to amend Kwik Trip’s contract to make them eligible for an additional $5 million in tax credits. The actual amount of credits to be awarded will depend on the number of jobs created and amount of capital invested.
Kwik Trip is now forecasting that the project will result in the creation of 662 new full-time jobs and a capital investment of more than $378 million. That does not include jobs or investment at its retail stores.