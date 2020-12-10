WAUKESHA COUNTY — Convenience store giant Kwik Trip has finalized its purchase of Stop-N-Go stores in Wisconsin, with the official acquisition of four Stop-N-Go locations in the area.
The stores, three of which are in Waukesha County with one in nearby Hartford, are making the official shift this week.
But chances are you won’t notice much.
Although the stores are now owned by Kwik Trip, they will be retaining the Stop-N-Go name. The Waukesha County stores are located at 405 Ryan Road in Pewaukee, 101 E. Capitol Drive in Hartland, and 910 W. St. Paul Ave. in Waukesha. The Hartford location sits at 806 Grand Ave.
When Kwik Trip announced its plans to acquire all of the Madison-based Stop-N-Go stores, company officials said the company planned to continue operating many of the stores under the existing Stop-N-Go banner, with some of the larger stores being remodeled and rebranded as Kwik Trips.
Speaking Wednesday, Kwik Trip spokesman Steve Wrobel said the four stores in and around Waukesha County were simply too small to become Kwik Trip locations.
Stop-N-Go last operated 36 convenience stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, including in Waukesha and Washington counties. Duane and Olympia Bowman founded the company in 1963.