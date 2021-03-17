WEST BEND — As the weather warms up, many projects scheduled for this year in West Bend will be underway, including a new Kwik Trip, Milwaukee Tool manufacturing facility and Dairy Queen.
Kwik Trip has proposed to build a gas station at 1637 West Washington Street, the site of the former Fleet Farm before the company constructed a new building and gas station at 3815 West Washington Street. The Fleet Farm building was demolished last summer.
The 9,00-square-foot convenience store will have a 2,100-square-foot attached car wash. The location will have 20 fueling stations on 10 pump islands, as well as 53 feet of standard parking spots, according to meeting documents.
Construction of the new Kwik Trip location at that site is supposed to begin this year.
On Monday, the Common Council approved a municipal storm sewer easement at the site.
Also during 2021 will be the construction of Milwaukee Tool’s new manufacturing facility along River Road. The first phase of construction, which includes mass grading, footings and foundations and onsite utilities, began last year. The plant is anticipated to open later this year.
A new road, Forge Lane, will also be constructed to accommodate the facility. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation supplied a $250,000 Transportation Economic Assistance grant for road construction. The total project to build the new street is $2.1 million.
Milwaukee Tool is investing $10 million to construct the plant, which will employ add 50 jobs and could be expanded to accommodate future growth.
Dairy Queen is set to return to the city at 1043 South Main Street. Kevin Scheunemann, who owns other Dairy Queen locations in Kewaskum and Jackson, entered into a purchase agreement with the city in August 2020. The site used to have the Mutual Mall, which was demolished at the end of 2020.
The new building will measure 3,000 square feet with 40 parking stalls and a 62-square-foot monument sign with electronic messaging center.
Construction of the Trail’s Edge apartments is also slated to begin this spring at the former Gehl site. The three-story, 120-unit building will be downtown on South Forest Avenue.
The former Gehl site is also being redeveloped into a 68-room Marriott Towne-Place Suites extended stay hotel and a 16,000-square-foot multi-tenant commercial office building, the Water Street Suites. Stifel Financial Corporation, the anchor tenant of Water Street Suites, relocated its offices in February this year. Marriott International, Inc. plans to open the new hotel in May.
A new dental clinic at 2121 West Washington Road is currently being constructed. The two-story commercial building, measuring 6,334 square feet, will house Oak Brook Dental in the upper level. The lower level will be built out for a possible second dental office, which is pending approvals.