WAUKESHA — Kwik Trip will present their final site plan and architectural review for a new convenience store located off Les Paul Parkway and River Valley Road in Waukesha.
According to city documents, the applicant is proposing to construct a new 24-hour Kwik Trip at the 4.29-acre site, which would include a convenience store, a 10-dispenser fueling canopy and 49 parking spaces.
The store would sell fresh produce, bakery, dairy, beverages, fresh meat, groceries, tobacco, lottery, alcohol and gas. There would be outdoor seating for customers as well. Kwik Trip is proposing landscaping work on the property along River Valley Road and Les Paul Parkway to accommodate residential properties in the area.
The project is part of the River Valley Road development, which also includes a residential development.
The proposal will go before the Plan Commission, which will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Waukesha City Hall, 201 Delafield St.