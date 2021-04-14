ELKHART LAKE — The presenting sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America on July 4 will be the Wisconsin-based convenience store chain Kwik Trip.
As part of the deal this year’s race will be known as the Road America 250 presented by Kwik Trip.
The multi-year partnership between Road America and Kwik Trip also includes several shared multi-state marketing and promotional initiatives designed to help both entities increase
brand awareness and promote their products throughout the Midwest and the racing community.
Tickets are available, and fans are welcome.
Additional event details, ticket pricing, and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223.