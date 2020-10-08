SUMMIT — The Waukesha County Labor Council donated its time and resources to help paint the ship at the Indian Mound Scout Reservation in Summit. The project was in conjunction with the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County. PPG Industries donated the stain to treat the ship and union members helped apply the stain to the ship.
Unions that helped included International Union of Painters and Allied Trades 781, IUPAT District Council 7, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union 1473, Wisconsin Committee on Occupational Safety and Health, United Steelworkers 3740, International Association of Machinists 1377, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 494 and Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ International Association 599.