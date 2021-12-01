Lake Country Bed Barn named Hartland Chamber’s Business of Week

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce announced that the Lake Country Bed Barn is the Hartland Chamber Business of the Week.
Lake Country Bed Barn, 365 Cottonwood Ave., Suite B, is the local, familyowned, mattress and furniture store. They love helping people find the best bed for them that fits their body and budget, according to a news release.
They have locally made mattresses and furniture and also sell bedding, pillows and adjustable bases. Delivery, set-up and removal available.
The Chamber highlights deserving members to thank them for their membership and commitment to the Hartland community. Businesses also receive a gift certificate from the Hartland Chamber and are asked to participate in the “Pay It Forward” program by passing it along to one of their deserving clients, vendors or employees.
The Lake Country Bed Barn has been a chamber member for seven years. For more information on the business, visit www.bedbarnwi.com.