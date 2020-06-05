HARTLAND — While summer festival and events continue to be canceled, beer lovers in Waukesha County may just escape with a little bit of their dignity intact.
Endter’s Sports Grill kicked off its first Lake Country Beer Garden of the summer Thursday evening at Nixon Park.
And Hartland isn’t the only community welcoming back its beer gardens despite the coronavirus pandemic.
While some communities in the county have canceled their beer gardens for the year or are waiting to see if and when they might bring them back this summer, a few communities including Pewaukee, Sussex, Dousman and Menomonee Falls have gardens starting later this month or in early July.
Raised Grain Brewing, which hosts pop-up beer gardens a different Waukesha County Park System parks each summer, is holding its first beer garden on Thursday at Fox River Park. The garden will take place from 4-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, before packing up and moving to Mukwoango Park for a three-day run the following week. According to Raised Grain’s website, its pop-up beer gardens are slated to run from June 11 – Sept. 26.
The Dousman Beer Garden is slated to kick off the following week on June 20 at Cory Park. Pints in the Park in Sussex is scheduled to begin in July, as are events in Menomonee Falls and Pewaukee.