Lake Life Shop adapts to local market

“We’ve been finding out what people in Lake Country want and what they don’t want,” said Mike Drake, who owns and operates the shop with his wife, Sue. About 80% of the store’s sales are now women’s fashion and accessories.
In particular, comfortable clothing items like loungewear have been popular along with the accompanying accessories.
Drake said the business has also expanded its selection for young girls, in their “small mermaids” section. “All of our granddaughters love mermaid stuff,” he said.
Living just a short distance from their store, the Drakes often walk to work these days. Mike Drake said with years of experience in wholesale to tourist shops, he and Sue decided to open the business in a vacant spot they often walked past right in their town. “We’re having a ton of fun and that’s the main reason we did it,” he said.
Now that the spot’s no longer vacant, Drake said Lake Life has “great synergy” with neighboring businesses like bars and restaurants, and foot traffic flows both ways through word of mouth. “Okauchee’s a very fun town,” he said. “The people are incredible. We are very happy we opened up a shop in Okauchee.”
Now that the business has had time to get established, it has a brand statement: “Whether you’re going out to a supper club, out on a boat, or just out on your pier we have the clothing and accessories to help you enjoy your lake experience.”
Inventory for the transition period between summer and fall is already being established, with long-sleeve shirts, lightweight sweatshirts as well as more girls clothing and plus-size clothing.
Drake said listening to the locals expressing their needs for certain goods has been a powerful driver for the business, and over time customers have expanded from just locals to out of town residents making the trip in.
Looking ahead, Lake Life Shop is working with a marketing consultant to craft an ad campaign and expand social media presence as well as an online shop. For now, those interested can check them out on Facebook at: https://rb.gy/gsxeej.