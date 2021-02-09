OCONOMOWOC — After 53 years in the business, Lakerz Pub and Eatery owner Lynn Reed is calling it a career and retiring this month.
As a result she is closing her bar in Oconomowoc, which has been a downtown staple for the last 26 years.
Reed formerly owned the Breaking Point bar in West Allis for 27 years as well.
She called her retirement “bittersweet.”
“I kind of hate to go because I have great customers,” Reed said. “I love the business, I’m happy out here and I love the city.
“I want to thank all the people that have supported me for 26 years.”
The space was in the works to be bought by Vino Etc. owner Brian Borkowski, who plans on opening a new bar called The Etcetera in the space.
Lakerz, located in the heart of downtown Oconomowoc, right next to the Village Green, has seen and persevered through all the changes the city has been through since Reed opened her business.
Reed said a lot of her success can be attributed to her regulars.
“I wouldn’t have been as successful as I was without the customer base I had,” Reed said. “I had a great customer base and a very loyal one who helped me completely through COVID. I don’t think I’d be here if it wasn’t for the help that I got through COVID from all of them.”
After Reed opened Lakerz, the city decided to renovate Wisconsin Avenue downtown, which hampered a lot of businesses, but not hers, Reed said.
“It didn’t affect me that much because I had a customer base and they were loyal to me through all the things that had happened,” Reed said. “They were loyal to me and they found a way to come here.
“I have to say that my business survived it all and I never had a challenge.”
One of the other biggest benefits to her business was the Village Green and it has been nice to see Oconomowoc come back from where it used to be, she said.
“I was right next door to anything that happened downtown,” Reed said. “Whatever happens on the Village Green has increased my business.
“It’s been a good 26 years.”
Reed will be having a retirement party on Feb. 20 at Lakerz, 118 E. Wisconsin Ave., from 7 p.m. until close.