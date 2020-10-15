Lakeside Cookie Co. opens in Cedarburg today

CEDARBURG — Lakeside Cookie Co. opened its storefront in the Cedar Creek Settlement today.
It has been a dream of owner Sue Felder to have her own shop. That dream finally came true when she signed a lease at W63N706 Washington Ave., next to Jewelry Works and the Olive Sprig.
“Cedarburg is my home, and where I have grown my business and where my customer base is,” she said. “It’s only natural to open the bakery here.”
Felder has been baking and working in bakeries for over 20 years. She started as a cake decorator and worked her way up to the wedding cake designer of a prestigious Milwaukee bakery in 2001. When her youngest son was born with Down Syndrome, she decided to stay home to take care of him. Her family moved back to Wisconsin from Florida and Felder put things in motion to build a business in Cedarburg.
For the last three years, Felder has been selling decorated cookies from her Cedarburg home, under Wisconsin Cottage Food law, while also providing decorating classes. In 2018, she changed her business’ name to Lakeside Cookie Co. She then began to focus solely on decorated cookies.
“I am excited that over the last several years I’ve been able to form relationships with other small businesses and suppliers who are willing to let me bring their products into a brick and mortar store setting,” Felder said.
With her new shop, Felder will continue to offer custom cookies, sell DIY kits and ready-made cookies and teach classes in a dedicated space. The shop will also sell retail supplies for all of your baking needs.
“We have a little something for everyone,” Felder said. “Cookies that taste and look amazing. I also teach classes for kids and adults ranging from basic skills to advanced and we sell the tools you need to make-your-own cookies. Colors, gorgeous sprinkle blends, cookie cutters and stencils, airbrushes, ingredients, all from the biggest names in the cookie world. Our products are things you normally can not find in stores, they are the best of the best and only available online.”
For more information and to keep updated with Lakeside Cookie Co., visit lakesidecookieco.com.