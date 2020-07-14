MUSKEGO — Lamers Bus Lines is hosting a job fair at each of its company locations on Wednesday, including in Muskego.
The job fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at S84-W19249 Enterprise Drive, Muskego. The event will feature immediate interviews for job seekers, opportunities to talk to staff, and a test drive of a big yellow school bus on a closed course with a Lamers Bus Lines trainer.
In order to be considered for school bus driving positions, candidates will need:
■ A good driving record.
■ At least four years of experience driving ANY vehicle and to be at least 21 years old.
■ To pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check.
Drivers are needed for daily school routes and for interested drivers work is available nights and weekends also. Drivers are needed for field trips and after-school sports and activities.
Lamers has more than 40 locations in Wisconsin, as well as locations in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and central Florida.
For more information, go to www.golamers.com.