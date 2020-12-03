WEST BEND — The Plan Commission has approved a change in recommended land use to allow for a multi-family residential and senior living development at 285 Sand Drive.
The commission discussed and approved the recommended land use change from industrial and wetland to multi-family residential, government and institutional and wetland in the city’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan.
The potential buyer of the 15.1-acre site, which is currently up for sale, would like to construct market price multi-family living units and a senior living development with assisted living, memory care and independent senior living, according to meeting documents.
Both the current property owner and future property owners have requested the change.
Areas surrounding the site are single-family residential, industrial and wetlands and institutional uses.
During a public hearing, residents spoke about their concerns with the landscaping berm between the single-family dwellings and the proposed development. While neighbors stated they support development of the site, they are concerned about the height of the building and its proximity to property lines.
“I think the neighbors have been very flexible and very open-minded from day one of this and I think they deserve some assurance about what is going to be going in there,” said Commissioner Jed Dolnick. He added that since the neighbors have been open to the change, he asked that the plan be turned down or move the building further away from the berm.
The commission subsequently voted to rezone from an M-2 Heavy Industrial District to RM-4 Multi-Family Residential District and I-1 Institutional and Public Service District before redevelopment of the property, but ultimately decided to recommend the motion to the Common Council.
City staff felt the zoning would be appropriate for the parcel of land, but had remaining questions about its proximity to larger buildings and adjoining single-family.