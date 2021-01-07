WEST BEND — The former West Bend Brewery site is one step closer to becoming a multi-family and commercial use redevelopment after the Plan Commission approved a land use change and rezoning of the property on Tuesday. The site, located at 415 North Main Street, is proposed to be redeveloped into a mixed-use multi-family residential and commercial development.
The land use was changed from Transportation and Commercial to Mixed Use District and Park and Recreation.
“The land use change would make this entire area consistent for the development that is being proposed in the future here,” said James Reinke, business and development planner.
The property was also rezoned from B-2 Central Business District and M-1 Light Industrial to Mixed Use District.
The area will also serve as transition area from commercial to the south to the industrial use in southeast.
A concept plan for the redevelopment, located at the corner of Washington Street and North Main Street, was brought to the Plan Commission in October. According to meeting documents, the development will contain 181 living dwellings.
The first of two buildings will have seven residential dwellings on the first floor and approximately 6,400 square feet of commercial space above in-building parking at the basement level with 48 spaces. There will also be eight exterior parking stalls.
The second building will be a four-story U-shaped structure, also over basement level parking. This building will contain about 126 dwelling units and nine townhouse style units. Parking will consist of 151 in-building stalls with nine exterior stalls.
While the Plan Commission did not receive any comments for either public hearing, they did receive a general question regarding parking requirements for the zoning district. Parking was also a concern brought up by commissioners in October as most city apartment buildings follow the one unit to two-and-a-half parking stalls ratio.
Developers felt that due to the apartment’s proximity to downtown amenities and its walkability, that the redevelopment may not require the parking ratio. Additionally more than 50 percent of the units are planned as one-bedroom apartment, allowing the market to dictate the number of stalls needed.
While the number of units do exceed residential density permitted by mixed-use zoning requirements, the commission may modify the density requirement with good site development planning.
HKS Holdings LLC. is the developer of the project.