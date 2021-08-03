Landmark Credit Union adds Mequon branch

MEQUON — Landmark Credit Union on Monday added a Mequon branch to its chain of local credit unions.
The new branch is at 10865 N. Port Washington Road. It includes private offices, drive-thru lanes and an ATM. The branch also offers the ease of booking an appointment online for more complex transactions.
“We are excited to offer our members another convenient branch location,” said Jay Magulski, president and CEO, in a press release. “Our branches also play an important role in building awareness of our brand and strengthening our ties to the communities we serve.”
To celebrate the addition of the new branch location, Landmark donated $1,000 to Mel’s Charities. Through various events, Mel’s Charities has distributed more than $1.4 million in grants to Ozaukee County nonprofits since 1999.
Landmark Credit Union has $5.6 billion in assets and more than 800 employees, who serve over 370,000 members at 35 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin. Visit landmarkcu.com to learn more.