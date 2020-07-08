NEW BERLIN — Landmark Credit Union is expanding its operations with a new branch in Greenfield.
Located at 8300 W. Layton Ave., the new branch’s operations align with the credit union’s current model of offering drive-thru service and appointments for select in-person and curbside services, according to the announcement from the New Berlin-based bank.
“This much anticipated location is an exciting addition to our branch network,” said Jay Magulski, president and chief executive officer. “The branch provides our members with another convenient option for meeting their everyday financial needs. Our branches also play and important role in building awareness of our brand and strengthening our ties to the communities we serve.”
This design for the Greenfield branch was also used for Landmark’s Brookfield West location, which opened in December of last year.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our team has worked diligently to find innovative ways to continue to provide our members with vital access to our essential financial services,” explained Brian Melter, chief experience officer. “With our easy to use online and mobile offerings, friendly call center, expansion of drive-thru services and in-person and curbside appointments for complex transactions and services, we’re ensuring our members have a wide variety of ways to interact with us in ways that best meet their needs. Adding Greenfield to our network further supports this goal.”
To celebrate the addition of the new branch location, Landmark is donating $500 each to the Greenfield Fire Department and the Greenfield Health Department.