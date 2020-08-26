WAUKESHA — Since the Fox Run development project was approved, site plans continue to reveal themselves for the development site — now, a Landmark Credit Union will be presented to the Plan Commission today for the PUD final site plan and architectural review. According to city documents, Landmark Credit Union is proposing a new 3,586-square-foot branch building on Lot 3 in the Fox Run redevelopment site, which is a little over .7 acres. There is currently a former Denny’s restaurant on the site, which will be demolished prior to construction.
The building would consist of brick with various reveal and soldier course details around the building.
The east facade of the building will include large windows where the main entrance and lobby are. The canopy on the west side will cover the drive-thru banking services.
The branch will include two teller stations, officers and drive-thru operations.
The 13.42-acre Fox Run project is located at Sunset Drive and St. Paul Avenue. It consists of five developable lots with a proposed Ascension hospital, the Landmark Credit Union and 72 residential units and future commercial space.