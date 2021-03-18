Decreasing cloudiness and windy. High near 40F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 8:08 am
DODGEVILLE — Lands’ End Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $19.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.
The clothing maker posted revenue of $538.4 million in the period.