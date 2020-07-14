GRAFTON — The Grafton Dance Academy has been a part of Kristen Boeck’s life since she was 4 years old. From student, to teacher and then owner for 22 years, Boeck made the tough decision to close down the dance studio that she cared for dearly.
“I’ve felt for a number of years that it was getting to be time to hang up my dancing shoes,” Boeck announced on Facebook July 3. “Unfortunately, with the onset of COVID19, I will be doing it a little sooner than I had hoped. This is not the way I would have chosen to finish my dance career and the decision was one that I truly struggled with.”
The dance studio closed around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But student dancers and Boeck were able to finish their time at the studio with a final performance this past Saturday at the stage in Cedar Creek Park.
Boeck got the students back together for four weeks of classes to prepare for this performance to be seen by their family and friends.
The Grafton Dance Academy taught about 85 students a year, spanning from toddlers to young adults. The students could learn ballet, tap, jazz and modern dance.
The thing Boeck will miss is the kids, many of whom have practically grown up there dancing. The former Port Washington resident mentioned there were a lot of tears from her and the students when the closing was announced.
“It’s going to be a really hard transition, but definitely the right decision,” she said. “But I will miss all these kids.”
Boeck helped teach classes along with another teacher and her 17-year-old daughter, Ryliee, who has danced at the studio since she was 2 years old.
“It makes me really sad but I know it’s what’s best for her and it’s a tough decision,” Ryliee Boeck said about the studio closing.
Shannon Krajnik-Morgan had two daughters learn to dance at Grafton Dance Academy and her 8year-old daughter Mackenzie was dancing there up
until recently. She said Boeck was always incredibly positive and didn’t put pressure on the dancers.
“She was flexible in her style and her approach to just let the kids be themselves and have the opportunity to perform together,” Krajnik-Morgan said.
Krajnik-Morgan added that Mackenzie would joke that she’s been going to dance class since she was in her mom’s belly. When Krajnik-Morgan was pregnant with Mackenzie, she would be at the dance studio a lot waiting for her two older daughters to finish their classes.
“I love that I have gotten to be a small part of their lives while they grow up,” Boeck said about all of the student dancers in her message on Facebook. “I love that I have taught the same kids from the time they were two, three, and four to young adults off to college. I’m incredibly proud of the work I have put in and the shows we have done!”
She added, “Thank you to every parent who trusted me with their children. You let me live my dream! Thank you to every teacher who lent their talents, some of whom were former students, some just people I was lucky enough to meet along the way. You ladies were one of the best parts of my job.”