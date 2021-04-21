WAUKESHA — A Summit ordinance requiring owners of properties rented out for vacation rentals to make customer registers available for inspection and which seeks detailed information about those guests is an unconstitutional interference with private business, according to a lawsuit filed against the village in Waukesha County Circuit Court.
Wildwood Estate, LLC, a Columbus business, filed the suit, asking that the village’s vacation rental ordinance be deemed unenforceable, and that it be granted a legal non-conforming use and an exemption from the rule that vacation rentals must be for a minimum of seven days.
Amy Doyle, an attorney for the village, declined to comment on the suit Tuesday.
Details of suit
According to the suit: Wildwood Estate acquired the property at 2919 N. Mill Road in Summit in 2017, and through 2019 rented it through the Vrbo site to people for stays of three to seven nights, with the great majority of rentals for fewer than seven. In August 2019, the village adopted an ordinance prohibiting rental of residential dwellings for six days or fewer. The ordinance also requires a license from the village for each rental of the vacation rental establishment, which was contingent upon each establishment keeping a register of guests’ legal names and addresses before they were assigned “sleeping quarters,” and which log shall be made available to Summit police or officials for inspection for at least a year. The ordinance carries penalties of at least the rental amount charged up to $10,000 per day of violation.
In January 2020, Wildwood Estate filed a notice of claim, which the village denied in October. In March, the company applied for a legal non-conforming use exemption from the rental license application requirement, the log of guest “sleeping quarters” and the seven-day minimum rental period, but its request was denied last week.
The suit said the ordinance is “an attempt by the village to insert itself into a property owner’s relationship with its renters” in violation of state law. In addition to a $50 fee for each rental application, the village’s permit application “demands answers to a number of invasive questions” such as the phone numbers of renters, names and ages of all occupants and which recreational items people were using during the rental period, the suit said.
The suit alleged the requirement of a guest log is a “non-consensual inspection of guest records” that runs afoul of the law.
“It is facially unconstitutional for the Village to authorize the inspection of guest records without affording the owner of a vacation rental establishment or the tenants an opportunity to obtain judicial review of the reasonableness of the demand for the records,” the suit said. “In addition, there is no rational basement or law enforcement investigatory purpose in allowing the Village Planner to have the right to inspect a guest log showing which tenants slept in which rooms.”
Further, “(a)ssuming a property owner rented his home for 180 days in a year (as permitted under the Ordinance), but failed to keep adequate records of which guests used which sleeping quarters, the Village could seek to impose a $1.8 million dollar fine against the homeowner, regardless of the property value. The penalties imposed by the Ordinance are overly excessive and are designed solely to generate revenue for the Village,” the suit said.
The suit also alleged a violation of U.S. Code for violating due process in denying the non-conforming use exemption “without explanation or justification” and seeks monetary damages in addition to the striking down of the ordinance.
Matthew Fernholz, attorney for the plaintiffs, did not return a message seeking comment Tuesday.