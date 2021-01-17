WAUKESHA — A lawyer is bringing his favorite nostalgic pastimes to downtown Waukesha, with a buy, sell and trade business featuring video games, records and his favorite niche — vinyl video game soundtracks.
Stephen Howitz officially opened the doors to his shop Nostalgia Music and More, 321 W. Main St., on Jan. 5.
“I’m actually a lawyer by day,” he said. “When you tell people that you’re a lawyer and you’re going to open a record store, they usually think you’re drunk … I do law in the morning and in the afternoons I’m here. I do it on nights and weekends too.”
The business also has two arcade games which are available for the public to play for free, as Howitz said he’s trying to attract people to hang out at the business as well.
“It’s a mix of new or used vinyl depending on what you’re looking for,” he said. “(It’s) quality, not quantity … and we specialize in video game vinyl, which is weirder and nerdier.”
Howitz said there is money in the video game vinyl business. Howitz first got into the niche market when he purchased his first bootlegged vinyl video game about five years ago, which he has framed and on display at his store.
“The quality and the passion behind all of it is really impressive, and frankly, better than many of the licensed ones,” Howitz said on his framed record. “Because so many video game places won’t do vinyl, they don’t see money in it.”
Some of those vinyls he has include “Mario,” “Kirby,” “Zelda,” “Sonic,” “Doom” and more.
Howitz said he doesn’t really want to sell his records online - his goal is to spread the love of music at his store.
“I could flip tons of stuff in here for more money online, but the whole goal is to bring people in and to make it accessible,” he said.
Howitz said he has about 3,800 records of his own, some of which he is merging into the store; however, he is trying to prevent the store from being “too cluttered.” On Friday, Howitz had a Kacey Musgraves (a famous country pop singer) candle burning.
Before walking into the store, customers may notice a collection of “The Simpsons” figures on display. Howitz said his 7-year-old daughter loves the show so he put them there for her.
Howitz said he wants to attract all kinds of customers and cater to a more female audience.
“Record stores are kind of intimidating,” he said. “They’re kind of judgy and nerdy. I sell Mariah Carey, I’ve got Britney Spears’ greatest hits over there, I’ve got Lady Gaga and I’m a big fan of all of them.”
Howitz worked at a record store in his past and described his time there “as the best job” he’s ever had. He’s always had the dream of opening his own and said now was the time for him to do that.
“The worst part of my day (here) is a pissed-off customer,” he said. “That’s still way better than the law.”
To view the business’s Facebook page, visit https://bit.ly/3oQAa1w.