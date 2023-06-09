FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.A judge is deciding whether to sanction two lawyers who blamed ChatGPT for tricking them into including fictitious legal research in a court filing. The lawyers apologized at a hearing Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Manhattan federal court for their roles in written submissions that seemed to leave Judge P. Kevin Castel both baffled and disturbed at what happened. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)